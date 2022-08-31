A Last of Us Part I Glitch Halts Progress in the University Segment

Over the years, I’ve not usually dealt with too many bugs or progress-halting glitches in Naughty Dog games, but during my playtime of The Last of Us Part I, there was a repeatable issue that stopped me from progressing in the game’s University of Eastern Colorado section. But luckily, I was able to find a solution that will hopefully help you if you run into it, as well.

At about the midway point of the segment, The Last of Us Part I asks you to plug a cord into a generator to let Ellie and Callus (the horse) through a closed gate. But when I tried to get through this segment myself, the button prompt to pick up the cord kept disappearing as I got close to it. I reloaded multiple saves and was unable to complete the task, as you can see in the footage below:

Luckily, The Last of Us Part I’s accessibility features helped me make progress. In the pause menu, go to options, then accessibility, and then click on navigation and traversal. At the bottom of the menu, you’ll see “Skip Puzzle Option,” which will allow you to cut to a puzzle’s completion. Once you turn it on, you’ll see the option at the top of your standard pause menu if you’re ever in the middle of a puzzle. If you’re running into the same bug during the University section, this will let you skip the prompt entirely and get back to searching for the Fireflies.

