Does Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Grafaiai Have a Penis? Fanbyte Investigates

I don’t know what’s in the water over at Game Freak right now, but the phallic imagery we’re seeing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet needs to cease. I bring this up because Fanbyte Social Media Specalist Lotus posted this tweet in the company slack this morning, and now when I look at Grafaiai, the new poison/normal-type Pokemon debuting in the RPGs in November, all I can see is that this saliva-spewing monkey seems to have a penis. A rocket in its pocket, so to speak.

At first, I thought it might just be this pose just had a weird clipping of the model, but nope, Grafaiai straight up looks like it has a penis. I went back and rewatched both the in-game trailer and the cinematic one, and it’s present in every shot. Game Freak has just given a Pokemon a visible bulge. I don’t really know what it’s supposed to be other than genitalia? If you’ve got any other ideas please let me know, and if you haven’t noticed this until now, I’m sorry to have brought it to your attention. But I also feel like I should mention that Miraidon, the mascot character for Pokemon Violet, also looks like an erect penis when it’s upright. You know, while you’re here. Just figured it would be best to lay all this out for inquiring minds all at once, yeah?

Come to think of it, we have yet to see noted Hot Professor Professor Turo’s in-game model any lower than his chest, so catch me checking if this trend of dick-like imagery is gonna continue when Pokemon Scarlet & Violet launch on Switch on November 18.