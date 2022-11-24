GUIDES

Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 524: November 25, 2022

Have a happy Wordle and an even happier Friday!

Nerium, NOVEMBER 24, 2022

Line up for your latest Wordle of the day! Well, you don’t need to stand in line or anything. But technically you do need to line up those five tricky letters in the right order. Hence this latest set of hints (and the and only answer) for Nov. 25, 2022. That brings us to puzzle #524 and another Friday. Here’s hoping you all get a break to go with it! Now let’s discuss those aforementioned hints. If you’re here having issues guessing the correct word, we’re also here to help as usual. Whether you just need a few hints to get you on the right track or you’re simply looking for the answer as a means of keeping your score intact, we’re here to help.

We’re going to give some hints first before sharing the answer. If you just want said answer, scroll to the very bottom of the article. It’s right there in bold text below the aforementioned “SPOILER WARNING.” For those of you who just want a tiny nudge in the right direction, the next section includes both some easy hints (whether the word is a noun or a verb, a very broad category of what it could be, etc.) followed by some more specific clues. The latter should all but tell you what the word is.

Note: It seems the New York Times recently made some changes to the rules of Wordle going forward! Words ending in things like “ES” should be out of the picture, for one, among a few other tweaks. You should probably keep that in mind as you play along!

wordle answer today

Today’s Wordle Word Hints of the Day: #524

In this section, we try to keep things vague and only point you in the right direction. Hints at this stage will be more about the meaning of the word, rather than any specific letters that are used in the word itself. We also won’t use other methods like “rhymes with,” “sounds similar to,” and the like. More specific hints are included just after that — finally followed by the full solution after a Wordle spoiler warning. Figured we’d just warn you one last time!

Easy Hints

These first hints will steer you in a general direction without giving too much away!

  • Is an adjective.
  • Usually refers to a sense of irritation.

Even with those two hints, there are still plenty more possibilities to choose from. We’ll try to narrow things down in the next section!

More Specific Hints

You still absolutely get credit (and keep that streak going) if you need these beefier hints. Let’s narrow it down and get a bit more specific.

  • The name of a famous, very violent cartoon mouse.
  • Another word for feeling the need to scratch yourself.

Still drawing a blank? Think about it some more or scroll down for the final answer reveal.

wordle word of the day spoiler

Wordle of the Day #524 Answer

Still having trouble? If you want to keep thinking about it, don’t scroll down just yet. We’re going to post the answer, in bold, below. It’s hard to miss and your eyes are naturally going to want to look at it, so I highly recommend you go no further unless you want it spoiled. Really, it’s coming right after this. Last chance!

The Wordle of the Day for November 25, 2022, #524 is:

  • ITCHY

My eye actually itches terribly as I write this. I just saw my extended family today and I think their pets drummed up some allergies. So I definitely feel that hint about irritation!

How’s your latest streak going, while we’re at it? And are you looking to step up your Wordle game? Check out our other Wordle coverage! Our tips guide will help you choose some of the best starting words, if that’s your thing; for those who struggle with the “Not in Word List” error, we also explain what that means here. For those of you who are somehow playing Wordle, but don’t understand why it’s so darn popular, we’ve also got an explainer, so that you can finally know why it’s grown so quickly.

Wordle

RELATED ARTICLES

wordle scales

Nerium Nov 24, 2022. 3 minute read

Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 524: November 25, 2022

READ MORE >
wordle library

Nerium Nov 23, 2022. 3 minute read

Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 523: November 24, 2022

READ MORE >
Destiny 2 Captain's Coin Cheese

Collin MacGregor Nov 23, 2022. 2 minute read

Destiny 2 Captain’s Coins Cheese is Speedrunning the Community Event

READ MORE >
hints wordle answer

Nerium Nov 22, 2022. 3 minute read

Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 522: November 23, 2022

READ MORE >
warhammer 40k chaos gate daemonhunters duty eternal expansion

Nerium Nov 22, 2022. 3 minute read

Daemonhunters, One of the Best Tactics Games of 2022, Gets December Expansion

READ MORE >
no mans sky scrap ship nms

Nerium Nov 22, 2022. 2 minute read

No Man’s Sky “Redux” Expeditions Let Players Rerun Old 2022 Events

READ MORE >
Destiny 2 Captains Coins

Collin MacGregor Nov 22, 2022. 2 minute read

Destiny 2 Captain’s Coins Guide – How to Farm Captain’s Coins

READ MORE >
wordle today hints

Nerium Nov 21, 2022. 3 minute read

Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 521: November 22, 2022

READ MORE >

Collin MacGregor Nov 21, 2022. 4 minute read

Darktide Best Class Guide – Is There a Best Class in Darktide?

READ MORE >
wordle library

Nerium Nov 20, 2022. 3 minute read

Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 520: November 21, 2022

READ MORE >
wordle of the day hints

Nerium Nov 20, 2022. 3 minute read

Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 519: November 20, 2022

READ MORE >
wordle scales

Nerium Nov 18, 2022. 3 minute read

Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 518: November 19, 2022

READ MORE >
wordle today hints

Nerium Nov 17, 2022. 3 minute read

Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 517: November 18, 2022

READ MORE >
Destiny 2 Eliksni Quarter Community Event

merritt k Nov 17, 2022. 1 minute read

What is the Eliksni Quarter Community Event in Destiny 2?

READ MORE >
Modern Warfare 2 M13B

Collin MacGregor Nov 17, 2022. 2 minute read

How to Unlock the M13B Weapon in Modern Warfare 2 DMZ

READ MORE >
hints wordle answer

Nerium Nov 16, 2022. 3 minute read

Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 516: November 17, 2022

READ MORE >
MW2 DMZ Extract

Collin MacGregor Nov 16, 2022. 2 minute read

MW2 DMZ Extraction Guide – How to Extract in DMZ

READ MORE >
Warzone Battle Token Tier Skips

Collin MacGregor Nov 16, 2022. 2 minute read

How to Get Battle Token Tier Skips for the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass

READ MORE >
wordle scales

Nerium Nov 15, 2022. 3 minute read

Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 515: November 16, 2022

READ MORE >
game somerville review

Nerium Nov 15, 2022. 8 minute read

Review: In Somerville, Technical Issues Completely Undercut the Spectacle

READ MORE >