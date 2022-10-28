Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 497: October 29, 2022

The Wordle of the day trundles on again. So do we, of course, with our latest guide. Together we can solve the latest Saturday puzzle for October 29, 2022. Anyone keeping track might want to know that we’re now at Wordle 497. Just three days away from Wordle 500! Ignoring that, for a second, let’s talk about the hints. If you’re here having issues guessing the correct word, we’re also here to help as usual. Whether you just need a few hints to get you on the right track or you’re simply looking for the answer as a means of keeping your score intact, we’re here to help.

We’re going to give some hints first before sharing the answer. If you just want said answer, scroll to the very bottom of the article. It’s right there in bold text below the aforementioned “SPOILER WARNING.” For those of you who just want a tiny nudge in the right direction, the next section includes both some easy hints (whether the word is a noun or a verb, a very broad category of what it could be, etc.) followed by some more specific clues. The latter should all but tell you what the word is.

Today’s Wordle Word Hints of the Day: #497

In this section, we try to keep things vague and only point you in the right direction. Hints at this stage will be more about the meaning of the word, rather than any specific letters that are used in the word itself. We also won’t use other methods like “rhymes with,” “sounds similar to,” and the like. More specific hints are included just after that — finally followed by the full solution after a Wordle spoiler warning. Figured we’d just warn you one last time!

Easy Hints

These first hints will steer you in a general direction without giving too much away!

Typically a type of crime.

Involves the written word.

Even with those two hints, there are still plenty more possibilities to choose from. We’ll try to narrow things down in the next section!

More Specific Hints

You still absolutely get credit (and keep that streak going) if you need these beefier hints. Let’s narrow it down and get a bit more specific.

Something you might accuse someone of if they write something defaming about you.

The written equivalent of slander.

Still drawing a blank? Think about it some more or scroll down for the final answer reveal.

Wordle of the Day #497 Answer

Still having trouble? If you want to keep thinking about it, don’t scroll down just yet. We’re going to post the answer, in bold, below. It’s hard to miss and your eyes are naturally going to want to look at it, so I highly recommend you go no further unless you want it spoiled. Really, it’s coming right after this. Last chance!

The Wordle of the Day for October 29, 2022, #497 is:

LIBEL

This just makes me think of J. Jonah Jameson from the first live-action Spider-Man movie, if I’m being totally honest. That was the first time I ever heard the word as a kid!

How's that streak going, by the way?