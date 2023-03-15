Warframe 2023 Neural Sensors Farm Guide – Farming Locations, Tips & Tricks

In Warframe, Neural Sensors are an important ingredient in a whole host of blueprints. Perhaps most notably, you need them to make Forma: one of the main upgrade tools for mid-to-late-game play. That means players must acquire the resource in large quantities as you continue to “prestige” your various weapons and Warframes with new Polarity slots. The same goes for Orokin Cells and Neurodes.

Just like those other items, Neural Sensors are classified as “rare” resources (as opposed to common and uncommon ones). Thus, their drop rate can be frustrating to play around. Let’s take a look at some good spots to get more with our Neural Sensor farm guide to Warframe!

Before we begin, I’ll lay out all the usual resource farming tips that apply to nearly every item in the game. Just to get them out of the way!

Neural Sensors Farming Tips

Warframe players can boost the rate at which they acquire basic resources (including Neural Sensors) via several buffs and tricks. The most basic of these break down like so:

The Smeeta Kavat companion

Resource Boosters purchased with Platinum or acquired as login bonuses

Resource “blessings” given out by Mastery Rank 30+ players on Tenno Relays

Using (or accompanying) a Nekros Warframe

Augment mods like “Pilfering Swarm” purchased from Syndicates

Equipping a Sentinel with the “Spare Parts” mod and letting it die

Most of these methods should already be familiar to even fairly new Warframe players. But, for those that didn’t already know, now you do! The Tenno Relay trick is especially handy since it’s entirely free and not really indicated anywhere else in the game.

To make use of the blessings, all you usually need to do is enter a relay. Each of these social hubs is accessible via specially marked nodes over several different worlds — such as the Larunda Relay on Mercury. Once inside, you can often just sit and chill for a minute until a high-level player drops the buff for everyone in the station. If you’re impatient, you can also ask in the local chat channel if someone at the appropriate level is around to give out the blessing.

Neural Sensors Drop Locations

Now, let’s talk about drop locations for Neural Sensors. You can find the rare resource as normal drops across just a couple different planets (and planetoids) in Warframe. The main list includes:

Earth (only via certain Cetus bounties)

(only via certain Cetus bounties) Jupiter (as normal drops from all sources)

(as normal drops from all sources) Europa (only drops from the Raptor boss enemies on Naamah)

(only drops from the Raptor boss enemies on Naamah) The Kuva Fortress (as normal drops from all sources)

You can passively farm Neural Sensors by placing Resource Drones on either Jupiter or The Kuva Fortress. These are the only two worlds where extractors will net you this particular material!

Of these zones, I personally recommend Jupiter for extractors. Neither location drops any other ultra-valuable or super useful resources. However, Jupiter does produce Hexenon. While this isn’t super rare or used in very many blueprints, it can be a little annoying to farm manually since it only appears on one mission node in the game. Drop rates for are extremely slim when using Resource Drones, too, but it’s still a good idea to have the extractors up and running passively in the background. They will continue to soak up resources even when you’re not playing the game.

Neural Sensors are also available as rewards for opening special, hidden caches during specific Sabotage and Exterminate missions. Specifically on Dakata (The Kuva Fortress) and Formido (Deimos). However, this is not a very reliable method, as the caches themselves are limited and can be finnicky to locate. If you’re opening hidden caches, you’re typically hoping for much rarer prizes than Neural Sensors anyway.

The Best Neural Sensors Farming Spots

With all this general information out of the way, let’s talk specifics. You can technically farm Neural Sensors from any of the locations or methods listed above. However, because there are so few planets where Neural Sensors are a standard drop, there actually aren’t that many different options to choose from for this particular resource.

Cameria, a Dark Sector node on Jupiter, is the overall best spot. Dark Sectors are special variants of endless mission nodes with increased rewards. And while there are multiple Dark Sectors on Jupiter, this one gets special mention because it’s a Survival node. That means there is no “secondary” objective beyond killing enemies and harvesting their loot. You can just focus on farming without worrying that something like a Defense target will get destroyed in the process.

On the other hand, Cetus bounties are great for farming while gathering other rewards. Open-world bounties will net you a ton of useful mid-to-endgame loot. Thus, while it might not be the most efficient way to farm Neural Sensors specifically, it’s often more efficient in the long-term. You can obtain much more difficult rewards while “passively” accruing the rare resource.

Last but not least, the Raptors on Naamah, Europa have the usual high chance of dropping rare planetary resources shared by most Warframe bosses. Even though Neural Sensors are not actually a planetary resource on Europa, each of these enemies still has the same 5% drop chance as if it were. It’s not entirely clear why, but hey! It’s just one more way to farm Neural Sensors in Warframe.

The downside to this method is that Europa doesn’t have any other great planetary resources. So, there’s an equal chance you’ll get something much less useful than a material you need to craft Forma and several Prime Warframes or weapons. The upside is that, if you still need to unlock Nova, this is where you do it! Players looking to farm her blueprints can potentially stock up on Neural Sensors at the same time this way.

And those are pretty much the basics! Keep these locations and tips in mind and you should have no problem farming Neural Sensors in Warframe going forward. Best of luck out there!