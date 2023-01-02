There are a lot of community-run apps and resources out there for Destiny 2 that can help you out on your journey as a Guardian. Some of these make organizing your gear easier, some of them provide a means of looking through the game’s many triumphs, and some help plan your Eververse purchases. Here are some of the best Destiny 2 apps and resources we’ve found.

1. DIM

The app so useful that many Destiny 2 players can’t or won’t play without it, DIM (Destiny Item Manager) allows you to transfer gear to and from your Vault without having to visit the Tower, H.E.L.M., or Mars in-game. But that’s just the beginning. You can use DIM to craft loadouts that let you swap your gear, mods, and subclasses out at the push of a button. This feature is finally coming to Destiny 2 in Lightfall, but we suspect that DIM will continue to be a part of the Destiny 2 experience even after that happens.

2. Braytech — The Best Destiny 2 Resources

Few Destiny 2 resources are as charming as Braytech, which faithfully emulates and builds on Bungie’s user interface design. Braytech contains a wealth of information, allowing you to pull up in-game features like Triumphs, Collections, and Maps from your computer or phone. It’s also just really nice to browse around, thanks to its creator’s dedication to crafting an aesthetically-pleasing experience.

3. light.gg

If you’re a hardcore Destiny 2 buildcrafter, then light.gg is the place for you. The site has a ton of resources pertaining to the game, but probably the most popular is its god roll listings, in which members of the community vote on the utility of different weapons and collectively decide on the best perks for them. Since Destiny 2 doesn’t expose each weapon’s perk pool in-game, this is a big help for anyone trying to figure out what roll they should aim for.

4. Destiny 2 Companion

Bungie’s official Destiny 2 Companion app offers two great features: creating and joining fireteams and grabbing bounties from orbit. Yes, with this app you no longer need visit the Tower to hit up all your favorite vendors, you can simply stock up on bounties on your mobile device. The fireteam functionality is great too, especially when you’re looking to complete a high-level matchmade activity that doesn’t require a lot of communication, like Nightfalls, Legend-level seasonal missions, and so on. The companion app also lets you pick up any earned rewards from prior season passes that you might have forgotten to grab when they were active.

5. Today in Destiny — The Best Destiny 2 Resources

Your one-stop shop for every rotating activity and loot drop in Destiny 2, Today in Destiny provides an at-a-glance look at the current Nightfall, Strike element, Crucible playlists, and more. Perhaps the most useful feature the site offers is the Eververse Calendar, which tells you when certain items will be up for sale for Bright Dust in the Eververse store.

6. Fanbyte

Hey, we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that we have a frankly huge archive of Destiny 2 content — from god roll guides to information on the latest seasonal quests and missions. We’re pretty big Destiny fans over here, and we hope you find our work useful.