MW2 DMZ Extraction Guide – How to Extract in DMZ

Warzone 2 has officially launched for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and it’s introducing a brand new DMZ mode. Taking inspiration from games such as Escape From Tarkov and The Cycle: Frontier, DMZ drops up to three players per squad into a large map to loot, scavenge, and extract with the goodies they find. However, a large portion of Modern Warfare 2’s fanbase may be unfamiliar with this high-stakes game mode and how it works. Here’s how you extract with the gear you find you don’t lose all of your loot in DMZ.

How to Extract

There are a couple of ways to extract in Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode. The first and most obvious is to reach one of the few designated extraction points on the map. These are marked via the symbol of a blue guy running to a door on your map. There are several Exfils around the map and they can be accessed at any time throughout the match. Once you arrive at an Exfil area, you’ll be prompted to call in the helicopter. Doing so will cause a heavily armored chopper to arrive and land by the green smoke. You’ll then have thirty seconds to get onto the helicopter before it leaves.

Another method is by completing the Rescue Hostage contract. These are marked on your map by light green radios with handcuffs on them. Once you find and interact with the radio you’ll be told to save someone in a nearby building. Keep in mind the enemies here are heavily armored, so you’ll want to make sure you’re full on plates and ammo. Once you breach you’ll have about thirty seconds to locate and defuse the bomb next to the hostage. You can usually hear them screaming through the walls, which can make it a bit easier to pinpoint their location. After saving the hostage, you’ll need to physically carry them to a helicopter. After dropping the hostage in the chopper you can either go back out

Keep in mind you can still be killed going to and in the extraction helicopter. Because of this, you’ll want to be safe as you make your way inside. The last thing you want is to be shot while trying to extract. If you do extract, you’ll keep any weapons, gear, keys, armor carrier vests, killstreaks, Self-Revive syringes, and gas masks you’re holding. Any valuables you scavenge will be lost, so make sure to sell those at a Buy Station before you leave. Money will also not carry over between DMZ matches, as you’ll always start every round with zero money.

Due to how fast you can die in DMZ, I recommend spending your early time building up an arsenal of goodies and guns before trying to tackle some of the hardest Strongholds or contracts. You’ll also want to work on completing Contracts, as these often reward big items such as armor carriers that can hold three plates or killstreaks.