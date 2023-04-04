How to Unlock & Use Legendary Hunters in Hunt Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a PVPVE (Player vs Player vs Environment) multiplayer game that tasks either teams of two or three with hunting down and slaying a horrific monster somewhere on the map. Of course, this is easier said than done, as you’ll need to then leave with your bounty while everyone is trying to kill and steal your precious cargo. Building upon this unforgiving foundation is the fact that you will lose all gear and your hunter if you die or fail to extract before the timer hits zero. While the game provides you with several rather generic cowboys, the best-looking characters in the game are Legendary Hunters. Here’s how to unlock Legendary Hunters, use them, and what happens if they die in a match of Hunt: Showdown.

How to Unlock Legendary Hunters

There are a few ways to unlock Legendary Hunters, but the most common method is simply by paying real-world money for the game’s microtransaction currency, Blood Bonds. While you can earn these through completing accolades such as killing a specific amount of each enemy, you aren’t rewarded a ton of Blood Bonds since Legendary Hunters can range from a few hundred to a thousand Blood Bonds. Other Legendary Hunters can only be unlocked via Hunt: Showdown DLC packs. These often come with a Legendary Hunter and some thematic skins for specific tools or weapons. You can tell which Legendary Hunters require you to purchase the DLC pack by the DLC symbol in the top left corner of their portrait in the “Legendary Hunters” tab.

Alternatively, you can unlock a small amount of Legendary Hunters by playing the game during specific events. For example, right now players can obtain The Scaled Ward hunter by completing The Ward of the Reptilian questline. This is a series of challenges that players need to complete in-game such as dealing a specific amount of damage to Hunters with special ammo or finding Gator Traps hidden throughout the map. There are six tiers of challenges, with the final tier rewarding this Legendary Hunter.

How to Use Legendary Hunter

Now that you’ve got a Legendary Hunter in Hunt: Showdown, you will naturally want to use them right away. To equip this hunter, go to your “Roster” tab, select “Recruit Hunter,” and then go to the “Legendary Hunters” tab. This will bring up a list of characters you both own and have yet to purchase. Your hunter should be located on the left side of the screen and will have a Hunt Dollar amount at the bottom of their image. Legendary Hunters cost 200 Hunt Dollars to purchase and doing so will add them to your roster. Unlike regular characters you can recruit, Legendary Hunters will come with three traits instead of two. Other than that, they have no gameplay advantage over normal characters and you will need to manually purchase their loadouts.

What Happens if a Legendary Hunter Dies?

Of course, the biggest fear is what happens if you purchase a Legendary Hunter, equip all this gear to them, and then have them unceremoniously die in the middle of a field. Thankfully, unlike normal characters you can buy for your roster, Legendary Hunters can always be repurchased for 200 Hunt Dollars. It doesn’t matter how many times they’ve died or you have used them, players who own a Legendary Hunter can always repurchase them. However, if you’re tight on money it may be better to use some of the cheaper, generic characters for a bit — especially if you’re new.