How to Do a Super Jump in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is kind of a weird game as a newcomer to the series. On the one hand, it insists on tutorializing a lot of things and preventing you from trying some of the different weapons and modes until it decides you’re ready. On the other, it just doesn’t surface some of the most critical gameplay mechanics. A great example of this is the Super Jump, which I didn’t realize was even in the game until an hour or two in. Since I’ve started using it, I’ve started winning a lot more games of Turf War, too. Here’s how to do the Super Jump in Splatoon 3.

Normally when you respawn in Splatoon 3, you’re able to launch into your home territory. But if you instead press X to bring up the map, you’re able to Super Jump to any of your allies, even if they’re far into enemy territory. This means you aren’t wasting time catching up to the fight by swimming through your ink and you can immediately get back into the action. There’s a downside, though — it takes a moment for the Super Jump to activate, and you’re also vulnerable for a second when you land. You’ll have to assess the risk of launching yourself directly into a battle before you do it, but it’s usually better than covering the distance manually.

You can Super Jump at any time in Splatoon 3, not just when you’re respawning. You activate it in the same way, by hitting X to bring up the map. If you’re in a voice chat with your teammates, it can be worth asking them what the situation is where they are before you launch. Otherwise, you’ll just have to use the map and your intuition and hope for the best. Oh, and don’t forget to use your Squid Surge and Squid Roll while you’re out there!