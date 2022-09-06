Cyberpunk 2077 Transmog Guide – How to Change Your Clothes

Today, developer CD Projekt Red revealed a bunch of changes, fixes, and additions coming to their futuristic RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. Linked to the new standalone anime set in this universe, the Edgerunner’s update is finally introducing a long-requested feature. As of today, players can utilize transmog to make their clothing look like any piece of wardrobe they’ve acquired without compromising their stats. Given how goofy a lot of Cyberpunk 2077’s outfits look when slapped together, this has been a much-needed feature in this game. Here’s how transmog works in Cyberpunk 2077, so you can change the look of your character’s clothing:

How to Use Transmog in Cyberpunk 2077

To use transmog, you will need to progress far enough into the game where you gain access to V’s apartment. This will be after the handful of opening missions you get which vary depending on your starting path. For seasoned players, you can access the transmog system by going into any one of the six apartments you either are given or purchase throughout Night City.

Once you arrive at V’s apartment, go to the wardrobe closet. If you’re in their original pad, this will be to the right when you walk into the door. The wardrobe is not in V’s stash where you store your weapons and other items. When you approach the clothing you will get a prompt that says “Open Wardrobe.” Click on this to bring up a menu showing all of the different body parts you can put clothing on the right and your saved outfits on the left. Now begin designing your custom look by selecting different articles of clothing in each of the categories. Keep in mind, that you need to own the item for it to appear in your inventory. The clothing you had and deleted before the update doesn’t seem to show up as a selection option.

After you design a look for V it will be saved to any of the six outfit slots selected on the left. Once you exit the menu, you can freely change your look to any of the six saved looks by going into your inventory and selecting the “Outfits” tab. This box is to the right of the Lower Body clothing options. If you want to change a look to a saved outfit, you’ll need to go back to one of V’s apartments and adjust the look there.

The new Cyberpunk 2077 patch is currently live, so make sure to get out there and start making waves in the futuristic fashion world!