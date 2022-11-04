Come to Pass Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in the Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, Come to Pass is a high-impact Arc auto rifle associated with Savathun’s Throne World. Let’s take a look at some of the best rolls for this weapon.

How to Get Come to Pass in Destiny 2

You can obtain Come to Pass from activities in the Throne World — that means story missions, lost sectors, ranking up with Fynch, and so on. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight rolls of the weapon, you can craft it.

Come to Pass God Rolls

Come to Pass PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Break

Flared Magwell

Genesis

Adaptive Munitions or Dragonfly

Of all of the Throne World weapons, Come to Pass is one of the most underwhelming. Part of that is the archetype — high-impacts just feel kind of unwieldy to me, personally. But there’s also the recoil and the so-so perk pool. It’s a shame, because it’s an extremely cool-looking gun.

You could run Stats for All/One for All, but Sweet Sorrow can do that a lot better. Perpetual Motion is ok, though in PVE the best thing for Come to Pass is building into a niche anti-shield role for Grandmaster Nightfalls and the like. Between Genesis and Adaptive Munitions, you can take down non-matching shields pretty easily — and shredding Arc shields will refill your ammo. With Enhanced Genesis, you even get a kind of Overflow effect on matching shields. Alternately, you could run Dragonfly. I guess.

Come to Pass PVP God Roll

Smallbore

Accurized Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Golden Tricorn

High-impact frames like Come to Pass are so not the play in Destiny 2 PVP right now. That might change if the archetype ever receives a buff, but it seems unlikely barring huge changes to the meta. With that in mind, Come to Pass is a pretty bad pick for the Crucible at the moment. Its case isnt helped by its lack of duelling and kill-chaining perks — the best you can do in the latter category is going to be Golden Tricorn. Basically, don’t use Come to Pass in the Crucible.

That’s about it for Come to Pass. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.