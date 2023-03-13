Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Updated

Circular Logic Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Circular Logic is an adaptive frame Strand machine gun. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Circular Logic in Destiny 2

You can obtain Circular Logic through completing the Terminal Overload activity while it is located in the Zephyr Concourse area.

Circular Logic God Rolls

Circular Logic PVE God Roll

  • Polygonal Rifling
  • Extended Mag or Appended Mag
  • Envious Assassin or Feeding Frenzy
  • Hatchling or Target Lock
  • Masterwork: Range or Reload Speed

As our first Strand machine gun in Destiny 2, Circular Logic is pretty solid. The biggest issue with machine guns is typically their reload downtime, and Circular Logic has several ways of dealing with that. There’s Keep Away, of course, but the two best options are Feeding Frenzy or Envious Assassin. The former is a little more straightforward whereas the latter requires a bit more setup, but the ability to overflow the magazine is very useful. In the fourth column, your perk pick is going to depend on what you’re using Circular Logic for. If you’re going for DPS, Target Lock combined with the overflowed magazine from Envious Assassin can be great (and don’t forget the rockets from its Origin Trait). If you’re using this for add clear and especially if you’re a Strand user, then Hatchling is fantastic.

Circular Logic PVP God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling
  • Ricochet Rounds
  • Offhand Strike
  • Golden Tricorn
  • Masterwork: Range

Circular Logic isn’t really built for PVP, but it has some perks that can work ok in the Crucible. Offhand Strike is a decent kill-chaining perk, just remember that it only works while hip-firing. Golden Tricorn will give you a damage boost after a kill, and if you’re on Strand you can extend it a little. Still, overall this probably isn’t the best choice for Destiny 2 PVP.

That’s about it for Circular Logic. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Related Posts

The 10 Best PVE Machine Guns in Destiny 2 (June 2023)
merritt k
The 5 Best Strand Weapons in Destiny 2 (March 2023)
merritt k
The Best Gambit Weapons in Destiny 2 (August 2023 Meta)
Dillon Skiffington,Alejandro Josan