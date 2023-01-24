Apex Legends Reactive Peacekeeper – How to Get Jadeite Retribution

With the conclusion of the Spellbound event, another one is swiftly taking its place. Celebrating the Chinese New Year, this event is called Celestial Sunrise and it has another new heirloom-tier weapon you can unlock. However, unlike the melee weapons and evolving skins, this is actually a recolor of the Season 3 battle pass skin that players unlocked at Tier 100. Here’s how to get the Jadeite Retribution reactive Peacekeeper skin during Apex Legends’ Celestial Sunrise event:

How to Get the Jadeite Retribution Skin

Sadly, there are still only two ways to earn reactive Peacekeeper skin in Apex Legends. The first is during the Celestial Sunrise event, which requires you to purchase every cosmetic item in the event tab via the Celestial Sunrise Event Packs. Each pack guarantees you only one cosmetic from the event, however, you will never receive a duplicate. There’s also a higher chance to receive base legendary tier items. This means you will need to purchase a total of 24 loot boxes to unlock his heirloom. You can only buy Event Packs in either group of 10 for 7,000 Apex Coins or individually for 700 Apex Coins each.

Looking at the numbers, you would need to purchase $160 USD in Apex Coins just to have enough to buy all of the Event Packs. This assumes you bought two sets of ten and then the last four by themselves for 700 Coins each. You can reduce this price a little by purchasing the bundles in the Celestial Sunrise event store, but it won’t save you much. Typically, the store is mainly for those who only want to buy specific, popular legend skins rather than the entire suite. If you don’t want to buy all of these loot boxes then you’re going to have to go with the second option, which is to open up Apex Packs.

Unfortunately, this isn’t ideal either. Heirloom Shards are guaranteed after opening 500 Apex Packs and have a very, very small chance of dropping before this milestone. Thankfully, Respawn Entertainment raised the level cap this season which means players will be able to earn over 400 additional Apex Packs if they hit the new max rank. While this will take a lot of time, it’s a way to eventually unlock the Jadeite Retribution skin if you play enough. Just remember, if you are using Heirloom Shards you have to wait until the event ends to purchase it with this currency.

The Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise event is currently live on all available platforms.