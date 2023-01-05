Apex Legends Heirloom Guide – How to Get Seer’s Heirloom

The new Spellbound event for Apex Legends was revealed earlier this week, which means there’s a new heirloom for players to unlock. While many speculated that either Horizon or Fuse would get their unique weapon next, it’s Seer who will have an heirloom. Many speculate this is due to his popularity, both in the casual and competitive scene. So if you’re looking to hand this weapon to your collection, here’s how to unlock Seer’s heirloom both during and after the Spellbound event.

How to Get Seer’s Heirloom – Apex Legends

Sadly, there are still only two ways to earn Seer’s heirloom in Apex Legends. The first is during the Spellbound event, which requires you to purchase every cosmetic item in the event tab via the Spellbound Event Packs. Each pack guarantees you only one cosmetic from the event, however, you will never receive a duplicate. There’s also a higher chance to receive base legendary tier items. This means you will need to purchase a total of 24 loot boxes to unlock his heirloom. You can only buy Event Packs in either group of 10 for 7,000 Apex Coins or individually for 700 Apex Coins each.

Looking at the numbers, you would need to purchase $160 USD in Apex Coins just to have enough to buy all of the Event Packs. This, of course, assumes you bought two sets of ten and then the last four by themselves for 700 Coins each. You can reduce this price a little by purchasing the bundles in the Spellbound event store, but it won’t save you much. Typically, the store is mainly for those who only want to buy specific, popular legend skins rather than the entire suite. If you don’t want to buy all of these loot boxes then you’re going to have to go with the second option, which is to open up Apex Packs.

Unfortunately, this isn’t ideal either. Heirloom Shards are guaranteed after opening 500 Apex Packs and have a very, very small chance of dropping before this milestone. Thankfully, Respawn Entertainment raised the level cap this season which means players will be able to earn over 400 additional Apex Packs if they hit the new max rank. While this will take a lot of time, it’s a way to eventually unlock Seer’s heirloom if you play enough. Just remember, if you are using Heirloom Shards you have to wait until the event ends to purchase it with this currency.

The Spellbound event is also bringing back the highly popular Control game mode. Along with this limited-time mode, all players will be able to create their own private matches. Previously exclusive for streamers and content creators, this is the first time that everyone will have access to making their own Apex Legends lobbies. Additionally, the G7 scout and CAR SMG will be going into the crafter, with the Peacekeeper shotgun and Spitfire returning as ground loot. The Prowler got a small damage buff and the Sentinel now only needs a single Shield Cell to charge up its damage.

All of these changes, modes, and cosmetics will go live on Jan 10 for all available consoles.