Apex Legends Heirloom Guide – How to Get Loba’s Heirloom

Season 14 of Apex Legends is almost halfway over, which means it’s time for another event. Dubbed “Beast of Prey,” this event not only introduces a new game mode but a bunch of cosmetics that players can hunt down. While players can earn some free items via the reward tracker, the most expensive cosmetic is Loba’s heirloom. A spiked fan, this heirloom will cost players quite a bit of money if they want to add it to their collection. Here’s how to unlock Loba’s heirloom in Apex Legends:

How to Get Loba’s Heirloom

Sadly, there are still only two ways to earn Loba’s heirloom in Apex Legends. The first is during the Beast of Prey event, which requires you to purchase every cosmetic item in the event tab via the Beast of Prey Event Packs. Each pack guarantees you only one cosmetic from the event, however, you will never receive a duplicate. There’s also a higher chance to receive base legendary tier items. This means you will need to purchase a total of 24 loot boxes to unlock her heirloom. You can only buy Event Packs in either group of 10 for 7,000 Apex Coins or individually for 700 Apex Coins each.

Looking at the numbers, you would need to purchase $160 USD in Apex Coins just to have enough to buy all of the Event Packs. This, of course, assumes you bought two sets of ten and then the last four by themselves for 700 Coins each. You can reduce this price a little by purchasing the bundles in the Beast of Prey event store, but it won’t save you much. Typically, the store is mainly for those who only want to buy specific, popular legend skins rather than the entire suite. If you don’t want to buy all of these loot boxes then you’re going to have to go with the second option, which is to open up Apex Packs.

Unfortunately, this isn’t ideal either. Heirloom Shards are guaranteed after opening 500 Apex Packs and have a very, very small chance of dropping before this milestone. Thankfully, Respawn Entertainment raised the level cap this season which means players will be able to earn over 400 additional Apex Packs if they hit the new max rank. While this will take some time, it’s a way to eventually unlock Loba’s heirloom if you play enough.

Remember, heirlooms give players no mechanical advantage — so don’t feel like you need to buy this if you play Loba. If you don’t want to spend any money, there is a free event rewards path you can complete which will give you a Legendary Rampage and Flatline skin. This will just require you to play some rounds of the new Gun Run game mode and complete challenges similar to how you level up the battle pass.

The Beast of Prey Collection Event runs from September 20 till October 4th.