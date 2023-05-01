Apex Legends Ballistic Guide – How to Unlock & His Abilities

Apex Legends’ Season 17 is almost here and we got a chance to experience a hands-off preview of all the new content on the way. Along with significant changes to the World Edge’s map, new cosmetics, and various balance changes, Season 17 also introduces the latest legend, Ballistic. A veteran of the original Apex Games (the Thunderdome), Ballistic joined the games to keep his son from participating. An assault legend, Ballistic is all about firearms and using as many as humanly possible. However, you won’t be able to play Ballistic right as you log in, so here’s how you unlock this refined gentleman in Apex Legends and what his abilities are:

How to Unlock Ballistic

The only way to unlock Ballistic is by spending either 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. You can earn the Legend Tokens by leveling up your core account (not your Battle Pass), while the Apex Coins must be purchased with real-world money or by completing steps in the Battle Pass. You will need to spend at least $10 to purchase him since you cannot just buy the exact amount needed to unlock Ballistic.

There is no other way to gain access to him, so if you don’t want to shell out some cash, then get ready to grind for some levels. How long this takes will vary based on your level, as those just starting will have a much easier time accruing Legend Tokens than those at or above Level 100. Remember, it’ll take a bit longer to grind through the ranks if you are above Level 500, however, you can still earn legend tokens when you level up. Though for most players, you should just have enough Legend Tokens to outright buy Ballistic.

Ballistic Abilities

Unsurprisingly, Ballistic lives up to his name and focuses on utilizing a third firearm. His passive is Weapon Sling, which allows him to carry a third weapon. The catch is this third gun cannot have any attachments or be a supply drop firearm. Other than that, players can swap and freely use this third weapon as much as they want. Remember, you will still need to carry ammo for this gun so make sure to pick up a stack or two.

As for Ballistic’s tactical, this is a smart bullet called the Whistler. Fired from a custom pistol, when activated Ballistic will lock onto an enemy and fire this round. Any enemy it hits will cause their weapons to start overheating, which will explode and damage them if they continuously fire the gun. This debuff will impact every weapon they have, not just the one that’s equipped when Ballistic’s tactical hits them. It will not affect abilities, so don’t worry about being punished when using Rampart’s mini-gun or Vantage’s sniper rifle. If you miss them, the Whistler will create a small AoE (area of effect) zone that will trigger if any foe walks into it.

Finally, Ballistic’s ultimate is The Tempest. When triggered, his third weapon will gain all gold attachments and you’ll release a small AoE around you. Both you and your teammates inside the AoE will temporarily have infinite ammo and a much faster reload speed. This means if you have a weapon like the Wingman or Havoc in your third slot you’ll temporarily get a gold version including their designated Hop-Ups.

Apex Legends Season 17 and Ballistic launches on May 9th for all available platforms.