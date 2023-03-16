Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Antares Needles
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 26
Item Details
33
Physical Damage
29.04
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 24
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
58 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+6
Dexterity
+5
Skill Speed
+4
Critical Hit
+6
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 14
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
Yes
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Moogle Treasure Trove Event Brings Mameshiba Earrings and More to FFXIV
Jordan Mallory
It's a Very Good Thing the FFXIV Nier Outfit Isn't Gender Locked
Nerium
Ruby Weapon is a Gosh Darn Mech in FFXIV Patch 5.2: Echoes of a Fallen Star
Nerium