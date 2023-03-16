Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Allagan Daggers
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 95
Item Details
62
Physical Damage
52.91
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
534 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+35
Dexterity
+34
Skill Speed
+27
Critical Hit
+39
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
Yes
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
