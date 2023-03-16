Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Allagan Daggers

Item Details

62

52.91

2.56

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Paladin Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Mike Williams
FFXIV Skysung Tools Guide - Highly Viscous Gobbiegoo, Crafting & Gathering Goals
Shikhu
How Tomestones Are Changing in FFXIV 6.2; Astronomy, Aphorism, Causality, and More
Michael Higham