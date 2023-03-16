Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Zenobia-D
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
41
Handling
39
Aim Assistance
61
Inventory Size
38
Velocity
57
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
45
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
30
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
20
Rounds Per Minute
15
Related Posts
The Best Gambit Weapons in Destiny 2 (February 2022 Meta)
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Chalice of Opulence Guide — Runes, Rewards, Menagerie
Scott Duwe
Destiny 2 Dad Build Guide — Weapons and Classes
merritt k