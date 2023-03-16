Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Wishbringer
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
Solar Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
31
Handling
32
Range
30
Aim Assistance
68
Inventory Size
64
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
43
Zoom
12
Magazine
7
Impact
65
Reload Speed
48
Rounds Per Minute
140
