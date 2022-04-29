Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Widow's Bite
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
35
Handling
66
Range
29
Aim Assistance
69
Inventory Size
33
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
45
Magazine
5
Impact
55
Reload Speed
56
Rounds Per Minute
140
