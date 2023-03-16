Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Waking Vigil

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

Pranav sucks his cheeks between his molars as he considers his options.

"Stop that," Devi says, swatting playfully at his hand. "It makes you look stupid."

"Ashamed of your stupid brother?" he teases, vacuuming his cheeks even further into his mouth.

"Never," Devi says fiercely, forgetting the joke. They fall quiet. Eventually, she reaches for her hand cannon and rises to leave. "Anyway, I… I understand why you left. You've done so much good here." She looks out over the valley that Pranav has protected for the centuries since he left the Reef. "I just wanted to say that, in case…"

Pranav is quiet. Then he stands, fetches his rifle. "And I understand why you stayed. I'm coming with you. Assuming Petra welcomes me back."

Relief and delight takes Devi's breath away. She throws her arms around him. "She will! She's just a baby, but she's practical, Pranav, you'll see. And anyway, we… There aren't enough of us now to turn away you Earth-lovers. We need all the help we can get."

Sight Slot

Sureshot HCS

Pinpoint Hand Cannon sight. • Increases range • Decreases stability • Decreases handling speed

Crossfire HCS

Sharp Hand Cannon sight. • Increases range • Slightly decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

HitMark HCS

Accurate Hand Cannon sight. • Slightly increases range

TrueSight HCS

Balanced Hand Cannon sight. • Slightly increases range • Slightly increases stability • Slightly increases handling speed

SteadyHand HCS

Stable Hand Cannon sight. • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Fastdraw HCS

Agile Hand Cannon sight. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

