You can earn Vulpecula in a number of different ways, almost all of which involve spending Parallax Trajectory. The first is as a reward at the end of seasonal story missions, which are appearing weekly However, it appears that you can basically get any seasonal armor or weapon as a reward, so your chances are pretty slim. Another method is by opening the reward chance whenever you finish the Astral Alignment activity. Keep in mind, you will need to spend 150 Parallax Trajectory to receive a seasonal reward. You can unlock The Way Forward upgrade to give you a 10% chance at not consuming any Parallax Trajectory upon opening this chest. Additionally, the Vulpecula can be given out as a reward via a rank-up package at the Wayfinder’s Compass.

All that being said, the best method for consistently farming the Vulpecula is to focus Umbral Engrams at the H.E.L.M. There are four different Focused Umbral Engrams you can use to possibly earn Vulpecula as a reward. The first two, Engram of the Found and Tools of the Lost, can be found in Tier I. In Tier 2, you can choose the Wayfinder’s Precision focus to narrow the loot pool down to just the Wolftone Draw and Vulpecula.

However, the best option is in Tier 3 and called Wayfinder’s Accuracy. Not only will this give you a 50% chance to earn a Vulpecula, but each one will come with alternate perks in the primary columns. Despite being costing a whopping 600 Parallax Trajectory, it’s definitely worth the cost to raise your chances at a god roll. Just remember, you are limited to around five Tier 3 engrams a week.

Vulpecula God Rolls

Vulpecula PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake or Hammer-Forged Rifling

Tactical Mag

Outlaw or Shoot to Loot

Adagio or Explosive Payload

If you’re looking for a PVE version of this gun, there are a few good options for both casual and endgame content. Regardless of what primary perks your picks, you’ll want either Arrowhead Brake or Hammer-Forged Rifling in the first slot. The former gives you fantastic recoil control and handling while the latter offers a nice +10 to your range stat. I personally prefer Hammer-Forged Rifling, but this is more a matter of preference. As for your magazine, I suggest Tactical Mag since it gives you some extra ammo in the clip and allows you to reload faster. Appended Mag is also a solid alternative, but I’d avoid Extended Mag if you can.

In the primary perk slot, I recommend either Outlaw or Shoot to Loot. Outlaw is a terrific, consistent option for those who like to swiftly reload their weapon. It’s a solid perk when fighting rank-and-file enemies and works with virtually any other primary perk. However, if you want something for raids or Grandmaster content I suggest Shoot to Loot instead. Being able to reload all your firearms by just shooting an ammo brick from cover and gain the ammo is great for high-level content. As for your secondary perk, Adagio is just a solid damage option that turns your 180 RPM (rounds-per-minute) hand cannon into a 140 RPM whenever you get a kill. Inversely, Explosive Payload deals a lot of damage and does some very minor area of effect damage.

Vulpecula PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Outlaw or Killing Wind

Opening Shot or Harmony

For PVP, we are looking for pretty much the same perks we want for literally any hand cannon. In the first two slots, we are focusing entirely on range. Combined, both Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds will give us a +20 to range bringing us up to just below 60 range. As for the first primary perk slot, we actually have a fair number of options and none of them are objectively “better” than one another.

That being said, I’ve narrowed it down to Outlaw for those who like snappy, fast reloads and Killing Wind for passive bonuses whenever you kill someone. Both are good options for PVP, so it comes down to what you value more as a PVP player. That being said, one perk I do recommend hunting for is Opening Shot which is still one of the best PVP perks in the entire game. Having better accuracy and range on your first bullet gives you a much better chance at landing a critical headshot when an engagement begins. If you’re confident in your aim, Harmony is disgustingly strong for those that switch between their secondary and primary a lot.