Vouchsafe
Stats
Lore
"You were right," Hallam says. He leans close to the screen, earnest, entreating. "You were right all along. I'm sorry I didn't believe you."
"That doesn't matter now," Petra says. He can make out the spires of the Keep of Voices behind her, but not the nuance of her expression. The connection is bad.
"It does! Listen. No one thought you were right for that job. We thought…" He flattens his mouth. "Well, we thought Mara was favoring you for the wrong reasons. You're young; you were still green. You certainly weren't Sjur. When Mara died, and suddenly you were Regent instead of me or Devi or whoever…"
It's hard to confess such ugly things.
He shakes his head, pushing his computer away at arm's-length. "When everything is going wrong, but you aren't in charge, it's easy to imagine you could do a better job. But I was wrong. I didn't understand that the job was to keep the faith. None of us could have done that except you."
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed