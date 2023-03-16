Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Vacuna SR4
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
33
Handling
64
Range
34
Aim Assistance
73
Inventory Size
46
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
20
Magazine
15
Impact
60
Reload Speed
57
Rounds Per Minute
200
