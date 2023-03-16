Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Urchin-3si
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
44
Handling
71
Range
15
Aim Assistance
72
Inventory Size
40
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
90
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
43
Reload Speed
43
Rounds Per Minute
360
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Persona 5 Strikers Recipe Guide - Every Recipe Location in Each City
Collin MacGregor
Stardew Valley Tips Guide - 8 Tips to Get Your Farm Off the Ground
Dillon Skiffington