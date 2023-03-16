With the return of Emperor Calus’ mighty Leviathan, players are tasked with venturing into this massive ship to deduce what has happened to this corrupted vessel. Along with the new Nightmare Containment activity, players can earn new weapons, armor, and cosmetics for your Guardian.

Of course, the biggest draw is hunting all the new loot available. Along with the seasonal and world drops, we also got six dungeon firearms that are exceptionally strong. One of my favorites is the Unforgiven submachine gun. While there is a lot of competition for solid Void submachine guns, Unforgiven can roll with some solid perks — especially if you like grenade builds!

How to Get Unforgiven

As stated above, you can only get the Unforgiven in the new dungeon. This weapon drops from the second encounter, which tasks you with opening up a vault. Keep in mind, that this gun is not a guaranteed drop at the end of this section. You could also get the linear fusion rifle or a piece of armor. If you do snag an Unforgiven, even just once, it will then become a possible reward from either of the dungeon’s two secret chests and the additional engram you get for beating the final boss. Remember, you can endlessly farm the dungeon so you aren’t limited to running this activity once a week. If you want a good Unforgiven, I recommend just grinding the second encounter over and over again since it can be completed in about 5-7 minutes.

Unforgiven God Rolls

Unforgiven PVE God Rolls

Arrowhead Brake

High-Caliber Rounds

Demolitionist or Feeding Frenzy

Adrenaline Junkie or Rampage

When it comes to PVE, the Unforgiven has a few solid perk combinations that you can rock in both casual and endgame content. Regardless of which you pick, I recommend going with Arrowhead Brake in the barrel slot. This will boost our handling and greatly increase the recoil control, making this weapon feel far more consistent beyond a couple of meters. You’ll also want High-Caliber Rounds for the range boost and stagger potential. Normally, we’d go for a magazine slot but Appended Mag only gets us two extra bullets which aren’t worth it in an SMG.

For primary perks, the first combination is my personal favorite since it syngerizes wonderfully with all the ability-focused builds gaining popularity. It also offers us a nice damage boost that is usually easy to max out since all we need is a single grenade kill to hit five stacks. If you want something a bit more consistent, Feeding Frenzy and Rampage work wonders on Unforgiven. This offers a nice mix of increasing our reload speed while rewarding us for slaying enemies. That being said, if you’re going that route you’re better off just farming for a Funnelweb instead.

Unforgiven PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

High-Caliber Rounds

Tunnel Vision or Feeding Frenzy

Rampage

As for PVP, I suggest Corkscrew Rifling in the barrel slot. This will give us a small boost to the range, stability, and handling. If you want to go all-in on the range then consider Hammer-Forged Rifling instead. Both are solid for PVP, so it comes down to personal preference. Just like the PVE roll, High-Caliber Rounds is the magazine perk I am picking. Flinching enemy Guardians is quite strong and can help you swiftly win a duel. Plus we get a +5 to the range which is always nice. Ricochet Rounds is also fine, but you’re mainly running this for the +5 to the range and +10 to stability.

When it comes to your primary perks, I recommend either Feeding Frenzy or Tunnel Vision. The former just gives us a faster reload speed after killing a player. This makes it easier to quickly engage multiple targets — especially since you have a smaller magazine. Alternatively, you can use Tunnel Vision to vastly improve our aim down sights speed and target acquisition after a kill. It’s wonderful for those who prefer to be aggressive or play in bigger 6v6 modes where you’ll be fighting a lot. Regardless of what you pick, Rampage is the best choice for your second perk. Unforgiven’s intrinsic perk makes Frenzy a bit redundant, and Adrenaline Junkie is difficult to max out in PVP.