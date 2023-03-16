Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
True Prophecy
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
22
Handling
30
Range
58
Aim Assistance
62
Inventory Size
52
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
93
Zoom
14
Magazine
9
Impact
92
Reload Speed
22
Rounds Per Minute
120
