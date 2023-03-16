Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Trax Arda II
Uncommon Scout Rifle
Uncommon
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
14
Handling
18
Range
60
Aim Assistance
25
Inventory Size
46
Recoil Direction
63
Zoom
21
Magazine
11
Impact
67
Reload Speed
28
Rounds Per Minute
150
Related Posts
Rainbow Six Siege Operators Tier List – Best Attackers as of April 2020
Morgan Park
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium