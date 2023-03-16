Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Traveler's Judgment 5

How to interpret the Lost Prophecies? The theory in vogue right now with the Followers of Osiris is that the first five verses refer to the Black Garden, the coming of Ghaul, the Traveler's awakening and Ghaul's subsequent defeat. It's a convincing interpretation, even conceding that prophecies are much easier to interpret in hindsight. There's just one thing: if Osiris used the Infinite Forest to develop his prophecies, and the Infinite Forest cannot accurately simulate Light, how did Osiris predict the Traveler would wake? The Forest's very inability to predict this very thing is what prevented Panoptes from breaking ground with its apocalyptic calculations. I must assume: 1) Either verse 5 does not refer to the Traveler's awakening, or 2) Osiris has prophetic resources at his disposal other than the Forest. What they are I have no idea.

Sight Slot

FarPoint SAS

Pinpoint Sidearm sight. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Decreases handling speed

Target SAS

Sharp Sidearm sight. • Increases range • Slightly decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Tactic SAS

Accurate Sidearm sight. • Slightly increases range

Shortspec SAS

Balanced Sidearm sight. • Slightly increases stability • Slightly increases handling speed • Slightly increases range

Control SAS

Stable Sidearm sight. • Increases handling speed • Increases stability

QuickDot SAS

Agile Sidearm sight. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

