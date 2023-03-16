Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Tone Patrol
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
42
Handling
38
Range
40
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
62
Zoom
20
Magazine
15
Impact
62
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
180
