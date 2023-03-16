The Supremacy
Stats
Lore
"Here's the thing," he says. "No."
Petra is trying to hide the hurt in her expression. Watching her is exhausting, so Jolyon keeps his eye pressed to his sniper scope.
"I thought you would want to see it."
"Why? He's dead. He died a long time before you shot him. Or if you didn't," Jolyon says, as if Petra flinched, "you helped that Guardian do it."
"Jolyon," Petra starts.
He holds up a hand. "I'm not interested in your secrets." Then, quieter, "Please."
Silence falls over them as they lie side-by-side in a sniper's nest overlooking Rheasilvia. Both belly-down in the sand, clutching well-worn Supremacy rifles beneath their armpits. Petra takes a shot. A Taken Hive Knight seethes into nothingness.
Finally, she gets up to go. Jolyon rolls onto his side, pushes himself half-up and calls after her. "I still dream about the Garden."
She looks back. "I've dreamed about it, too," she says carefully.
"Not like I have." Jolyon licks his lips, trying to figure out if he has anything else to say. He finally decides that he doesn't, so he rolls back onto his belly to settle his cheek against the Supremacy once more.
"That's all. I just wanted someone to know."
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed