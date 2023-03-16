The Summoner is only available via the competitive PVP mode, Trials of Osiris. Unlike other activities, Trials of Osiris has a rotating loot pool that changes every week. This means there will be some weeks where you are unable to earn The Summoner.Outside of Trials of Osiris tokens and bounties which also reward gear available that week, players will earn a piece of loot at three, five, and seven victories on one card.

The gear for each win is static, so if The Summoner is tied to five wins, then you need to achieve five wins on a single card for this gun to drop. This guaranteed reward is only available once on each character per week. For those that aren’t great at PVP, I recommend grinding for this weapon when it’s available at three wins. This ensures that it will drop from the tokens and engrams given out by Saint-14’s bounties. You cannot earn The Summoner in any other activity except for Trials of Osiris.

The Summoner God Rolls

The Summoner PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Appended Mag or High-Caliber Rounds

Overflow

Rampage or Dragonfly

When evaluating The Summoner, we wanted to focus on this weapon's ability to quickly bring down red bar and Major tier enemies. For the first slot, we're picking the Arrowhead Brake to help control this weapon's recoil so we can easily stay on target. There's a bit more flexibility in the second perk slot, as both Appended Mag and High-Caliber Rounds are solid choices. Personally, I prefer High-Caliber Rounds since Overflow will make up for the smaller magazine. However, if you want more bullets then Appended Mag is definitely the right choice, but this is only if you don't get a roll with Overflow.

Speaking of, Overflow is far and away the best PVE perk for The Summoner. Being able to instantly refill your magazine by picking up either Special or Heavy ammo is insanely power. This allows you to potentially chain through dozens upon dozens of enemies without ever tapping the reload button. It also combos nicely with either Rampage or Dragonfly, both of which are staple PVE perks. Many will prefer Rampage due to the raw killing potential, but if you have the Black Armory Dragonfly mod then this might be a better option.

The Summoner PVP God Roll

Extended Barrel or Smallbore

Richochet Rounds

Dynamic Sway

Rangefinder

Thankfully, the PVP god roll for this weapon is far more straight forward. In both our first and second slots we're looking for perks that extend The Summoner's range. This has always been crucial on auto rifles, especially in a meta that's absolutely full of them. Both Extended Barrel and Richochet Rounds are the ideal choices but don't be too mad if you end up with Smallbore instead. For our first core perk, we want Dynamic Sway Reduction since it's the best ability for any auto rifles. Seriously, if you are planning to farm for god rolls of The Summoner you'll want Dynamic Sway Reduction. Finally, you'll want either Rangefinder to boost the weapons' engagement distance or Elemental Capacitor to give The Summoner an additional bonus depending on your sub-class.