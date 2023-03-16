Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

The Summoner

Guide
Details
Perks

The Summoner is only available via the competitive PVP mode, Trials of Osiris. Unlike other activities, Trials of Osiris has a rotating loot pool that changes every week. This means there will be some weeks where you are unable to earn The Summoner.Outside of Trials of Osiris tokens and bounties which also reward gear available that week, players will earn a piece of loot at three, five, and seven victories on one card.

The gear for each win is static, so if The Summoner is tied to five wins, then you need to achieve five wins on a single card for this gun to drop. This guaranteed reward is only available once on each character per week. For those that aren’t great at PVP, I recommend grinding for this weapon when it’s available at three wins. This ensures that it will drop from the tokens and engrams given out by Saint-14’s bounties. You cannot earn The Summoner in any other activity except for Trials of Osiris.

The Summoner God Rolls

The Summoner PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Appended Mag or High-Caliber Rounds
  • Overflow
  • Rampage or Dragonfly

When evaluating The Summoner, we wanted to focus on this weapon's ability to quickly bring down red bar and Major tier enemies. For the first slot, we're picking the Arrowhead Brake to help control this weapon's recoil so we can easily stay on target. There's a bit more flexibility in the second perk slot, as both Appended Mag and High-Caliber Rounds are solid choices. Personally, I prefer High-Caliber Rounds since Overflow will make up for the smaller magazine. However, if you want more bullets then Appended Mag is definitely the right choice, but this is only if you don't get a roll with Overflow.

Speaking of, Overflow is far and away the best PVE perk for The Summoner. Being able to instantly refill your magazine by picking up either Special or Heavy ammo is insanely power. This allows you to potentially chain through dozens upon dozens of enemies without ever tapping the reload button. It also combos nicely with either Rampage or Dragonfly, both of which are staple PVE perks. Many will prefer Rampage due to the raw killing potential, but if you have the Black Armory Dragonfly mod then this might be a better option.

The Summoner PVP God Roll

  • Extended Barrel or Smallbore
  • Richochet Rounds
  • Dynamic Sway
  • Rangefinder

Thankfully, the PVP god roll for this weapon is far more straight forward. In both our first and second slots we're looking for perks that extend The Summoner's range. This has always been crucial on auto rifles, especially in a meta that's absolutely full of them. Both Extended Barrel and Richochet Rounds are the ideal choices but don't be too mad if you end up with Smallbore instead. For our first core perk, we want Dynamic Sway Reduction since it's the best ability for any auto rifles. Seriously, if you are planning to farm for god rolls of The Summoner you'll want Dynamic Sway Reduction. Finally, you'll want either Rangefinder to boost the weapons' engagement distance or Elemental Capacitor to give The Summoner an additional bonus depending on your sub-class.

Stats

Lore

She awaited signal lock, hands loosely bent around flight sticks, sun to her back. Trestin's sight sank into stupor and stretched far across the outshined lights of distant possibilities. Flanking starlight pushed her jumpship's shadow outward into space. It was what it was, and nothing more.

Mercury hung beneath, buried in a storm of solar wind like a dark pit enveloped by ripe flesh. She hadn't returned in years; previous iterations of Trials and constant exposure to the Crucible had sated her curiosities of quietus. None of that mattered anymore. Not after the Moon. It was over. Finality was coming.

Trestin's return was a pretense for preparation; a living funeral to find conclusion on one's own terms. She had begun to see the sense concealed in wanton dissociation, the seriousness underneath the dressings of the Menagerie, the truth in the word ringing through its halls. It was over. Time to make peace.

"Saint-14 is going to be watching us. No pressure." Sadhij twisted a faded purple ribbon through the plates of his gauntlet and flexed his fingers.

"No pressure at all." Trestin mouthed the words, barely producing a sound before Yara's voice cut into the chatter.

"Look alive team. We are the thin line drawn before the Darkness. We are Guardians. No holding back."

Thin. A line to be swallowed in scope. No holding back.

Burning Shrine… Lock… Transmat firing…

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

