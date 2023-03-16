Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Permanent Truth
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
20
Handling
19
Aim Assistance
28
Inventory Size
10
Velocity
48
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
74
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
20
Magazine
5
Reload Speed
24
Rounds Per Minute
150
