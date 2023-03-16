Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Old Fashioned
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
50
Handling
45
Range
38
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
95
Zoom
14
Magazine
9
Impact
84
Reload Speed
43
Rounds Per Minute
140
