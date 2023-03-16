Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Number
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
36
Range
50
Aim Assistance
44
Inventory Size
60
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
70
Zoom
16
Magazine
33
Impact
29
Reload Speed
36
Rounds Per Minute
450
