"NEXUS" HARDLINE APERTURE FORK, INTEGRATION LOGS…
I: Integration failure. Firewall rejection.
II: Integration failure. Firewall penetrated. Drone lost.
III: Integration failure. Feedback explosion, three fatalities. Expeditionary team decontaminated and awaiting medical clearance. Reassessing handshake parameters for Network access.
IV: FWC-Paracausal asset "Riley" deployed. Integration SUCCESS. Collection exceeded physical memory allotment. Kill-feed initiated. Unscheduled integration incident - BREACH, CONTAINMENT FAILURE. Connection severed after 00:00:00.02s.
V: BREACH, CONTAINMENT FAILURE. Incursion suppressed after three hours. Ninety-two fatalities. Containment & Purge procedures under review.
VI: Expeditionary team and asset MIA. Feeds corrupted. Connection open. Connection open. Connection open.
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed