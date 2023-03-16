Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

The Number

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

"NEXUS" HARDLINE APERTURE FORK, INTEGRATION LOGS…

I: Integration failure. Firewall rejection.

II: Integration failure. Firewall penetrated. Drone lost.

III: Integration failure. Feedback explosion, three fatalities. Expeditionary team decontaminated and awaiting medical clearance. Reassessing handshake parameters for Network access.

IV: FWC-Paracausal asset "Riley" deployed. Integration SUCCESS. Collection exceeded physical memory allotment. Kill-feed initiated. Unscheduled integration incident - BREACH, CONTAINMENT FAILURE. Connection severed after 00:00:00.02s.

V: BREACH, CONTAINMENT FAILURE. Incursion suppressed after three hours. Ninety-two fatalities. Containment & Purge procedures under review.

VI: Expeditionary team and asset MIA. Feeds corrupted. Connection open. Connection open. Connection open.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

