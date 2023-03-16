Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Marine
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
48
Handling
40
Range
38
Aim Assistance
58
Inventory Size
52
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
63
Zoom
17
Magazine
37
Impact
29
Reload Speed
42
Rounds Per Minute
390
