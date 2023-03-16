Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Last Dance
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
84
Handling
52
Range
29
Aim Assistance
70
Inventory Size
45
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
97
Zoom
12
Magazine
27
Impact
75
Reload Speed
28
Rounds Per Minute
491
