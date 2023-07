"There's a reason the Cabal want to take this weapon from us.

"When you hold the Fourth Horseman in your hands, you bring the storm. You instill fear by commanding the thunder and firing off rounds with lightning speed. Tear through your enemies like light piercing through clouds after the rain subsides.

"You are a force of nature. Unstoppable. Unpredictable. Undeniable.

"Don't forget what the Fourth Horseman brings, after all."

—Commander Zavala