The Deicide
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
27
Handling
38
Range
27
Aim Assistance
64
Inventory Size
51
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
62
Zoom
12
Magazine
7
Impact
65
Reload Speed
63
Rounds Per Minute
140
