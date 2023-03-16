The Deicide
Encoded private ping via HDN Proxy Router…
Ikora, thought you'd want to see this. It presents as binary in our systems, but something is splicing hashes in. I pulled it from the Tower's Nexus Iso-feed. It's all over FWC networks… and elsewhere.
| 01000011.# 01000101 01000110.# 01000100.# 01000010 01000100.# 01000101 01000001.# || 01000011.# 01000101 01000110.# 01000100.# 01000010 01000100.# 01000101 01000001.# || 01000011.# 01000101 01000110.# 01000100.# 01000010 01000100.# 01000101 01000001.# || 01000011.# 01000101 01000110.# 01000100.# 01000010 01000100.# 01000101 01000001.# || 01000011.# 01000101 01000110.# 01000100.# 01000010 01000100.# 01000101 01000001.# || 01000011.# 01000101 01000110.# 01000100.# 01000010 01000100.# 01000101 01000001.# || 01000011.# 01000101 01000110.# 01000100.# 01000010 01000100.# 01000101 01000001.# || 01000011.# 01000101 01000110.# 01000100.# 01000010 01000100.# 01000101 01000001.# || 01000011.# 01000101 01000110.# 01000100.# 01000010 01000100.# 01000101 01000001.# || 01000011.# 01000101 01000110.# 01000100.# 01000010 01000100.# 01000101 01000001.# || 01000011.# 01000101 01000110.# 01000100.# 01000010 01000100.# 01000101 01000001.# ||
My guess is the lettering indicates some kind of audible tone-code pattern, but I haven't listened to it.
One of my subordinates has isolated minor pitch fluctuations represented here as "#".
These are foreign elements to otherwise normal binary code.
See attached report for archival information on binary code.
—Aunor
Barrel Slot
Full Choke
Tightened barrel. Reduces projectile spread when aiming down sights at the cost of precision damage.
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Barrel Shroud
Balanced shotgun barrel. • Increases stability • Increases handling speed
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Smoothbore
Smooth shotgun barrel. Greatly increases range at the cost of more projectile spread.
Rifled Barrel
Ranged shotgun barrel. • Increases range • Greatly decreases handling speed