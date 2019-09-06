Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Terran Wind
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
25
Handling
26
Aim Assistance
30
Inventory Size
50
Velocity
45
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
80
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
20
Magazine
4
Reload Speed
25
Rounds Per Minute
150
