Terminus Horizon
Stats
Lore
TM-Fireteam, Tex // RECOVERED MISSION TRANSCRIPT: 7-7-7
BRAY PILLORY CORE, SPIRE – ISHTAR BERTH, ECHO AUDIO RECORD: ENCLOSURE-0, LIVE TEST-F, SOTERIA FILE DELIVERED: C. BRAY I SUBJECT: Priority! Something big is on the horizon.
Dr. MS: This is Dr. Maya Sundaresh, team lead, connecting remotely from Koranthin-Saturn. Test and Security teams are on site at Ares Spire.
Dr. MS: Let's start. Remove the Augurmind from suspension.
[…]
Dr. MS: Soteria.
AI-S: Good morning, Dr. Sundaresh.
Dr. MS: There's something special about today. Do you know what it is?
AI-S: My core consciousness is now a resident of Enclosure-0. I can feel Sol's ECHO pod sites through Koranthin.
Dr. MS: That is correct. Does this concern you?
AI-S: No. I am eager to begin my final test.
Dr. MS: Start with something easy. Plot each of the Andromeda simulations you've been constructing.
AI-S: Andromeda Galaxy. Several million habitable worlds, 2.5 million lightyears. Estimated ECHO travel time: twenty-five-thousand-year average with Neutrino Sail and gravitational sling-skipping. I have selected over three hundred preliminary colony targets, with one favorite. Shall I…
[…]
Dr. MS: Hm? Soteria?
AI-S: Anomaly detected. Chronoscopic variance scanning… Viability refactoring… Analyzing potential mission threat… Redetermined Andromeda world viability… New target number: twenty-seven viable worlds.
Dr. MS: Can you define the anomaly?
AI-S: Negative. I cannot rectify this data with known quantities. It may be a computational error. Shall I perform a self-diagnostic?
Dr. MS: No. First, adjust probability fork and search distance to open. What is the farthest safe galactic route you can determine?
AI-S: Engaging query… Chronoscopic lock… Forking branches… Reining distance… Reining chronology. Unbroken trajectory lock determined. Route established: one select point in Triangulum Galaxy retains safe approach vectors. All other simulated potential targets are perilous due to indeterminable anomalous risk. Travel route hazards range 87–100% mortality rate across expeditions in all predictive branches.
Dr. MS: All the simulant expeditions?
AI-S: Yes. I… hold… Query refined. There are now two safe destinations with Triangulum.
Dr. MS: Is that a correction or a change in data?
AI-S: A change, an update in real time.
Dr. MS: Real time? This anomaly is mobile?
AI-S: Unclear. I require further information and analysis.
Dr. MS: Thank you, Soteria. We're ending this test early, but you did well. We will continue the next test on schedule.
***
>>WHISPER NEUTRINO NEEDLE>> N/A//SECRET HADAL INSTANT AI-COM/STRI//AUGUR-ECHO, WARWATCH//IMPERATIVE
Encoded neutrino script: R. Access provided data points and analysis. Confirm potential EGYPTIAN. [Attached]
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed