Telemachus-C
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
20
Handling
23
Range
63
Aim Assistance
30
Inventory Size
53
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
70
Zoom
20
Magazine
13
Impact
67
Reload Speed
32
Rounds Per Minute
150
