Savathun is finally here, which means Destiny 2’s highly anticipated expansion has been released. The Witch Queen has players finally confront one of the franchise’s most popular villains in her own throne world. Not only is this DLC introducing a new story, but there are also a ton of new weapons, armor, exotics, consumables, and activities for players to participate in. The Witch Queen also marks the release of the Void 3.0 update, which drastically reworks the void subclass and new exotics to build around.

With the Vow of the Disciple raid now live, players can earn a variety of new weapons with unique perks and passive abilities. One of the most popular guns from this raid is the Submission Submachine Gun. A PVE powerhouse, this weapon boasts some terrific perks and the ability to craft one if you obtain enough Deepsight variants. Here’s how to get the Submission and what the best perks are:

How to Get the Submission

Unsurprisingly, you can only get Submission in the new Vow of the Disciple raid. This activity has a recommended Power of 1520 and is separated into four encounters. It can drop from the first, second, and third encounters. It is a random drop, so you will have a smaller chance of getting a Deepsight variant, which can be completed to make progress towards unlocking Deliverance’s crafting pattern. Additionally, you can get Submission from any secret chests throughout the raid so long as you have already gotten it before.

While you will need five Deepsight variants to craft Submission, you can purchase a guaranteed red-bar version at the end of the raid after defeating Rhulk. If crafting doesn’t interest you, then you can always spend 20 Spoils of Conquest to purchase a normal, random roll of this gun at the final chest. Again, you will need to have previously unlocked it for it to appear in this “store.” Given the potency of enhanced perks, it’s best to just craft this weapon instead of rolling for an inferior version of it.

Submission God Rolls

Submission PVE God Roll

Masterwork: Stability or Range

Corkscrew Rifling or Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag

Overflow or Subsistence

Frenzy or Demolitionist

Here’s the thing about the Submission: there are a lot of perk combinations that can be considered “god rolls.” Submission has a terrific perk pool, which makes narrowing down a single group of “best” perks reductive. Because of this, we will be highlighting four primary perks that are incredible both normally and enhanced. It’s ultimately up to you and what you need for your specific build or playstyle.

We’re starting out with Corkscrew Rifling or Arrowhead Brake in the barrel slot. The former gives a nice spread of stat buffs to range, stability, and handling, while the latter increases recoil stat. The one you choose comes down to how well you can control the Submission’s kick, as having a good handle on the recoil won’t require you to use Arrowhead Brake. In the magazine slot, you will want Tactical Mag for reload speed increase, an extra bullet in the magazine, and +5 to stability.

As for the primary perks, in the first slot, you’ll want Overflow or Subsistence. Both circumvent the need to reload in their own ways, but I’ve always liked Subsistence since it’s more consistent and doesn’t require a brick of Special or Heavy ammo to trigger. That being said, doubling the size of your magazine cannot be overlooked, as it lets you utterly melt enemies in your path. Both are terrific — however, if I had to pick one, it would be Subsistence.

Looking to the second slot, Frenzy and Demolitionist are great options, but it depends on what you want. Frenzy is a terrific damage perk that is simple but effective once it’s triggered. If you want to focus more on your abilities, Demolitionist is still an incredible option that improves once you enhance it in the crafter.

Submission PVP God Roll

Masterwork: Range

Hammer-Forged Rifling or Corkscrew Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Killing Wind

When it comes to PVP, your options are a little more limited. Our barrel perk should either be Hammer-Forged Rifling for that +9 to range or Corkscrew Rifling if you also want some handling and stability bonuses. Personally, I like to give my Submachine Gun as much range as possible since that lets me take more duels and secure kills that are farther away. Accurized Rounds will also help with this since it gives the Submission another +9 to range. This, combined with Hammer-Forged Rifling, makes the Submission especially nasty — even if there are better options in the Crucible right now.

As for primary perks, Perpetual Motion is certainly the best option. You will always be moving and trying to close the gap in the Crucible, so the passive bonuses this perk offers are great. You can run Steady Hands if you swap weapons a lot, but personally, I prefer the ease and effectiveness of Perpetual Motion. In the second perk slot, Killing Wind is wonderful in larger 6v6 game modes where you’ll be getting a lot of kills to trigger this perk. Swashbuckler is another option if you prefer strictly increasing the Submission’s damage output.