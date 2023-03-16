Lakshmi-2 : faction head : Exo : politician

1 : the Eliksni Quarter : screaming : a crackling portal : treachery : Fallen attack : we're being overrun : where are the Guardians—

2 : the Last City : the Tower in ruins : Fallen scavengers sift the rubble—

3 : the Last City : radioactive dust : Dark growths in the ruins: where is the Traveler : mutated Ghosts—

4 : the Eliksni Quarter : a crackling portal : Asher speaks : Fallen being attacked : Dead Orbit overhead : Saint-14 besieged : FWC surrenders—

5 : the Eliksni Quarter : the Endless Night : a crackling portal : Mithrax firing wildly : the Cult flees : Ikora triumphant—

6 : the Eliksni Quarter : a crackling portal : snipers fire down : blood runs in the gutter : an Ether tank explodes : the Endless Night : Asher speaks : those FWC traitors—

7 : the Botza District : a crackling portal : Fallen flee : FWC banners : Zavala is gone : Mithrax on trial : Lakshmi-2 looks over the crowd—

Lakshmi-2 : head of state : Exo : prophet : savior