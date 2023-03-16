Destiny 2: Beyond Light is live, which means there are new weapons and gear to grind for. Along with the Europa and Season of the Hunt firearms, players can earn a new Crucible pulse rifle called Stars in Shadow. A 340 RPM High-Impact Frame weapon, this pulse rifle is quickly gaining popularity thanks to its stopping power and consistency in both PVE and PVP. Additionally, the Stars in Shadow boasts a number of new perks that players can experiment with. Because of this, there are a lot of perk combinations available which makes finding a single one that could be considered the "god roll," trickier than normal.

With that in mind, we will be separating our rolls between PVP and PVE, along with offering alternative perks that are also quite good. Keep in mind, just because your preferred perk combination isn't listed doesn't mean it's not good or you should trash it. These are simply rolls we found that would offer a lot of flexibility and utility across most activities. I'm sure everyone will agree with me and not be extra shouty in the comments section.

How to Get Stars in Shadow

You can earn Stars in Shadow by completing any type of match in the Crucible. This weapon appears to be a random drop at the end of the match, making farming for it both easy and frustrating in equal measures. To alleviate some of this pain, I recommend using a Prosperity (Crucible) mod on your Ghost. This will give you a better chance at legendary loot if you win a match. I've had a few instances where wearing this netted me two Stars in Shadow at the end of a match. If you're not a fan of Crucible, just wait until special activities like Mayhem appear. Not only are these extremely low stakes, but they also go by fairly quickly allowing you to rapidly complete multiple matches. Currently, Crucible is the only place you can earn this gun.

Stars in Shadow God Rolls

Stars in Shadow PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake or Corkscrew Rifling

Tactical Mag

Outlaw or Killing Wind

Thresh

When it comes to our barrel, we are looking for either Arrowhead Brake or Corkscrew Rifling. If you're having trouble controlling the recoil or playing on console, the former might be the better choice for you. This gives you better stability when firing, allowing you to accurately take down enemies from afar. However, if you're comfortable with the recoil control then consider Corkscrew Rifling instead. You'll get a small bump in recoil, handling, and range which is a nice distribution of stats. With a base range of 66, we won't need too much additional range in PVE.

Our first primary perk should either be Outlaw or Killing Wind. If you want a faster reload speed without equipping a mod, Outlaw remains a solid choice for PVE or PVP. You can also run Surplus, but since that's tied to your charged abilities the benefits are inconsistent at best. Plus, with Arrowhead Brake, we should have no problem landing precision final blows on enemies, which will trigger this perk.

If reload speed isn't a concern, then look for Killing Wind instead. This gives us some minor stat bonuses whenever we kill an enemy, regardless if it's a boss or a lowly red bar. Finally, we are selecting Thresh for our last primary perk. Not only because it's new, but it helps us generate Super energy whenever we kill a foe. This isn't Bad Juju levels of Super energy, but when facing down a hoard of enemies this can quickly give you a nice bump to your Super meter. Alternatively, there's also Firefly for mob clearing or Demolitionist if you are focusing on getting your grenades back. There's a lot of options here, so make sure to pick which one works for you!

Stars in Shadow PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accurized Rounds

Quickdraw or Outlaw

Kill Clip

Similar to the PVE roll, we want Arrowhead Brake for our PVP roll to give us that recoil stability when firing the weapon. This is crucial for pulse rifles, especially ones that boast a slower rate of fire like the Stars in Shadow. We also want Accurized Rounds for our barrel, as it gives us a big boost to range, allowing us to win more duels with enemies. Given how popular weapons like the Ace of Spades and Gnawing Hunger still are, being able to battle from a safer distance should give you a nice advantage in fights. It also lets us play around Stasis since we will have more time to dodge incoming grenades or abilities.

The first primary perk is either Quickdraw or Outlaw depending on what you prefer. Personally, I like Quickdraw as it allows me to quickly ADS (aim down sights) and engage enemies first. Getting that first burst off first is crucial, especially in fights against other pulse rifle-wielding Guardians. Outlaw is also a solid option since Star in Shadow doesn't have a very fast reload speed. Our final perk is the always reliable Killclip. Is it exciting? Nope. Is it consistent and continues to be great in Crucible? Yep. If you want something a little different, Headseeker is always an option, but I've never been a huge fan of this perk on slower firing weapons.