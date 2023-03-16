Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Seven-Six-Five
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
36
Handling
62
Range
32
Aim Assistance
70
Inventory Size
54
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
49
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
60
Reload Speed
57
Rounds Per Minute
200
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Magnum Opus Quest Guide - How to Unlock Forerunner
Dillon Skiffington
Get a Monogrammed Towel for That Ass
Jordan Mallory
PUBG Mobile Season 12 Week 5 Challenges – Tips and Tricks
Josh Brown