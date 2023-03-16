To get Servant Leader you will need to play Gambit. A lot of Gambit. This scout rifle is a random drop that you can earn at the end of matches or by opening up packages from the Drifter. These are the only two ways to obtain this firearm, so get ready to hop into this PVPVE mode. Additionally, you can use the Prosperity Gambit mod to increase your chances of an additional reward when the match concludes. Thankfully, Bungie has increased the drop rate for seasonal weapons, so you have a higher chance of obtaining this gun.

Servant Leader God Rolls

Servant Leader PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Tactical Mag

Rapid Hit or Subsistence

Frenzy or Osmosis

There are a comical amount of great perks you can run on the Servant Leader, which means there’s no true “god roll.” Because of this, we are going to focus on a build mainly for endgame activities like raids, dungeons, and Grandmasters. To that end, you are going to want Corkscrew Rifling to give us a nice boost to range, handling, and stability. If you are struggling with the recoil then you’ll want to use Arrowhead Brake instead. As for our magazine, Tactical Mag is the best option since it increases our clip size and gives us a nice reload speed boost.

When it comes to primary perks, I suggest either Rapid Hit or Subsistence. Rapid Hit is nice since it can greatly boost our reload speed, which can be useful in higher-tier activities where you cannot always play aggressively. Alternatively, you can run Subsistence which is terrific since it will constantly give you bullets back whenever you kill an enemy. Synergizing with these perks we are looking for either Frenzy or Osmosis. Frenzy is just the best damage perk for endgame content since it’s very easy to achieve that 15% damage boost. However, Osmosis is also quite useful for helping you break elemental shields or if you’re using Exotics like Verity’s Brow.

Servant Leader PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Heating Up or Outlaw

Kill Clip or Rampage

Similar to PVP, there are some really solid options to choose from if you want to take this scout rifle into the Crucible. One thing you will want regardless is to increase this firearm’s range, as its base stats are a little unremarkable. To alleviate this issue, you will want both Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds. Combined, we will get +20 to our range, which will drastically help us win more engagements. When it comes to our first primary perk we have quite a few decent options, but I’m settling for either Heating Up or Outlaw.

Outlaw is just a great perk if you can consistently land headshots while Heating Up can make our next few kills much easier to achieve. If you are picking Outlaw, Kill Clip is the natural secondary perk you’ll want to boost your damage. This gives us a speedy reload and allows us to quickly slay our next foe with ease. For those considering Heating Up, Rampage works wonders since you’ll not only get a damage buff for kill an enemy but all the boosts from Heating Up. Both are terrific combinations, so consider hunting for these rolls if you don’t have one in mind.